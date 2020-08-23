Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A on March 10 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 49.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

