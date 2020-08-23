August 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A on March 10 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 49.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019