March 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Antares Pharma (ATRS), Durect (DRRX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Antares Pharma (ATRSResearch Report) and Durect (DRRXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 43.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antares Pharma with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Durect (DRRX)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Durect, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Durect is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019