February 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNYResearch Report) and Aduro BioTech (ADROResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.96, close to its 52-week high of $125.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Arrowhead Research, and Kodiak Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $140.27 average price target, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aduro BioTech with a $4.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019