Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), Agenus (AGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO – Research Report) and Agenus (AGEN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 42.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $45.57 average price target.

Agenus (AGEN)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.79, close to its 52-week low of $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Agenus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

