August 9, 2020

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Epizyme (EPZM)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACADResearch Report), Epizyme (EPZMResearch Report) and Kezar Life Sciences (KZRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report issued on August 5, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 49.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Sangamo Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $57.17 average price target, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Epizyme (EPZM)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber assigned a Buy rating to Epizyme on August 4 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 71.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Akcea Therapeutics.

Epizyme has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.71, an 116.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Immunomedics.

Kezar Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33, which is a 236.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

