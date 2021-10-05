Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: VICI Properties (VICI), Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on VICI Properties (VICI – Research Report), Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF – Research Report) and Mastercard (MA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

VICI Properties (VICI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties on September 24 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VICI Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.96, representing a 24.0% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.75 price target.

Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF)

In a report issued on September 27, Timothy P. Hayes from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, BrightSpire Capital, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kkr Real Estate Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.75.

Mastercard (MA)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on September 28 and set a price target of $482.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $344.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 71.7% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $439.94.

