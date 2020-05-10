May 10, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Solar Senior Capital (SUNSResearch Report) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Senior Capital with a $17.00 average price target.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

In a report released yesterday, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cboe Global Markets, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cboe Global Markets with a $106.80 average price target, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $115.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

