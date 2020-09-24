September 24, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Jefferies (JEF), DraftKings (DKNG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jefferies (JEFResearch Report) and DraftKings (DKNGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Jefferies (JEF)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Jefferies today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 54.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jefferies with a $23.50 average price target, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report issued on September 16, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.12, close to its 52-week high of $55.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.25, which is a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

