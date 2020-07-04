Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Immunovant (IMVT), Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Immunovant (IMVT – Research Report) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Immunovant (IMVT)

In a report issued on June 29, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 38.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report issued on July 2, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $197.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.50.

