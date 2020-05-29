Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF), Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF – Research Report) and Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on IMMOFINANZ AG, with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 41.8% success rate. Neuhold covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, ADO Properties SA, and Deutsche Wohnen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMMOFINANZ AG with a $27.02 average price target.

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

Kepler Capital analyst Filippo Prini maintained a Buy rating on Helgeland Sparebank yesterday and set a price target of NOK85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prini is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.1% and a 29.2% success rate. Prini covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Sparebanken Vest, and SpareBank 1 SMN.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Helgeland Sparebank with a $8.64 average price target.

