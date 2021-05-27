Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Goldman Sachs Group (GS), SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report) and SEI Investments Company (SEIC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group on April 1 and set a price target of $468.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $367.40, close to its 52-week high of $376.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $392.75, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on SEI Investments Company on April 1 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.92, close to its 52-week high of $63.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 85.6% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SEI Investments Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.33, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

