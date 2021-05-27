May 27, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Goldman Sachs Group (GS), SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Goldman Sachs Group (GSResearch Report) and SEI Investments Company (SEICResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group on April 1 and set a price target of $468.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $367.40, close to its 52-week high of $376.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $392.75, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on SEI Investments Company on April 1 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.92, close to its 52-week high of $63.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 85.6% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SEI Investments Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.33, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019