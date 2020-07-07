Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: EZCORP (EZPW), Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EZCORP (EZPW – Research Report) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

EZCORP (EZPW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on EZCORP yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6481 out of 6762 analysts.

EZCORP has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

In a report released today, Christopher Souther from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Souther is ranked #3694 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.00, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

