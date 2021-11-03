Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: American Homes (AMH), Getty Realty (GTY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Homes (AMH – Research Report) and Getty Realty (GTY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

American Homes (AMH)

Mizuho Securities analyst Haendel St. Juste maintained a Buy rating on American Homes on September 29 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.64, close to its 52-week high of $42.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Juste is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 67.0% success rate. Juste covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Phillips Edison & Company, and Spirit Realty Capital.

American Homes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.35, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on September 20, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $45.00 price target.

Getty Realty (GTY)

In a report issued on October 21, Michael Gorman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Getty Realty, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 77.5% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Healthcare Trust of America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Getty Realty with a $34.50 average price target, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

