April 3, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Bank of America (BAC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Equity Investment Life (AELResearch Report) and Bank of America (BACResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Buy rating on American Equity Investment Life today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Horace Mann Educators, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Equity Investment Life with a $26.50 average price target.

Bank of America (BAC)

Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Harte maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.03, close to its 52-week low of $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Harte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Morgan Stanley.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank of America with a $31.08 average price target, implying a 52.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

