Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Bank of America (BAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Equity Investment Life (AEL – Research Report) and Bank of America (BAC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Buy rating on American Equity Investment Life today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Horace Mann Educators, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Equity Investment Life with a $26.50 average price target.

Bank of America (BAC)

Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Harte maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.03, close to its 52-week low of $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Harte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Morgan Stanley.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank of America with a $31.08 average price target, implying a 52.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

