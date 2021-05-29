May 29, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Aker ASA (AKAAF), ING Group (ING)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aker ASA (AKAAFResearch Report) and ING Group (INGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aker ASA (AKAAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA on May 28 and set a price target of NOK862.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.00.

Hodee has an average return of 31.5% when recommending Aker ASA.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #1731 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aker ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.01.

ING Group (ING)

Kepler Capital analyst Benoit Petrarque maintained a Buy rating on ING Group on May 28 and set a price target of EUR14.10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.97, close to its 52-week high of $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 87.1% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and SpareBank 1 SMN.

ING Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.61.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
