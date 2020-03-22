Analysts Are Bullish on These Financial Stocks: Aker ASA (AKAAF), Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aker ASA (AKAAF – Research Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aker ASA (AKAAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA on March 20 and set a price target of NOK640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.00, equals to its 52-week high of $54.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -34.2% and a 17.9% success rate. Hodee covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as TechnipFMC, Total SA, and Repsol.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aker ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.34.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Neuhold maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen on March 20 and set a price target of EUR42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #5815 out of 6156 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $45.74 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.