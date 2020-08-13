August 13, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: XPEL (XPEL), Revolve Group (RVLV)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on XPEL (XPELResearch Report) and Revolve Group (RVLVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

XPEL (XPEL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on XPEL today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.46, close to its 52-week high of $28.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

XPEL has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, representing a 42.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Revolve Group (RVLV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Revolve Group today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 41.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolve Group with a $18.20 average price target, which is a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

