Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report issued on April 21, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.31, close to its 52-week high of $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.2% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.22.

