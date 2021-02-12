Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Vista Outdoor (VSTO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor on February 4 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.67, close to its 52-week high of $36.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.78, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

