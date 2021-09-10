September 10, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and The Estée Lauder Companies (ELResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report issued on September 3, Fulvio Cazzol from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $383.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $337.49, close to its 52-week high of $347.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Cazzol covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, and Kimberly Clark.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $365.07, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on August 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019