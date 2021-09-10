Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report issued on September 3, Fulvio Cazzol from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $383.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $337.49, close to its 52-week high of $347.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Cazzol covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, and Kimberly Clark.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $365.07, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on August 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.