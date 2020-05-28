May 28, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Tesla (TSLA), Diageo (DGEAF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tesla (TSLAResearch Report) and Diageo (DGEAFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tesla (TSLA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating on Tesla yesterday and set a price target of $925.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $820.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TE Connectivity, Jabil Circuit, and Amphenol.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $619.95, a -24.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1001.00 price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Olivier Nicolai maintained a Buy rating on Diageo yesterday and set a price target of £31.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.23.

Nicolai has an average return of 4.9% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #4530 out of 6650 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $34.38 average price target, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £30.60 price target.

