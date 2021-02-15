February 15, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Take-Two (TTWO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Take-Two (TTWOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Take-Two (TTWO)

In a report issued on January 19, Mario Lu from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.86, close to its 52-week high of $214.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 87.9% success rate. Lu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $222.53, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $234.00 price target.

