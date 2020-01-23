Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Rogers (ROG), TTM Technologies (TTMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rogers (ROG – Research Report), TTM Technologies (TTMI – Research Report) and OSI Systems (OSIS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Rogers (ROG)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Rogers, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers with a $175.00 average price target.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies today and set a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.22, close to its 52-week high of $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTM Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.58.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on OSI Systems, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OSI Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.00.

