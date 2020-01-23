January 23, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Rogers (ROG), TTM Technologies (TTMI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rogers (ROGResearch Report), TTM Technologies (TTMIResearch Report) and OSI Systems (OSISResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Rogers (ROG)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Rogers, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers with a $175.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies today and set a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.22, close to its 52-week high of $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTM Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.58.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on OSI Systems, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OSI Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019