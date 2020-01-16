Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Onto Innovation (ONTO), Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Onto Innovation (ONTO – Research Report) and Select Interior Concepts (SIC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Onto Innovation today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.93, close to its 52-week high of $38.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Onto Innovation with a $43.67 average price target.

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Interior Concepts with a $17.00 average price target.

