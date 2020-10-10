October 10, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGFResearch Report) and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on October 8, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.50, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

Nordby has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3044 out of 7010 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.88, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF123.00 price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

In a report issued on October 9, Martin Roediger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners, with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 50.6% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.84, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

