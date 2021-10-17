Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Mohawk (MHK), Ambev SA (ABEV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mohawk (MHK – Research Report), Ambev SA (ABEV – Research Report) and Malibu Boats (MBUU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mohawk (MHK)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim reiterated a Buy rating on Mohawk on October 15 and set a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $184.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as M.D.C. Holdings, Toll Brothers, and Meritage.

Mohawk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $223.67.

Ambev SA (ABEV)

In a report issued on October 15, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Ambev SA, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 47.3% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ambev SA is a Hold with an average price target of $3.41, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on October 6, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $3.50 price target.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats on October 15 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 61.7% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Malibu Boats has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00, representing a 26.1% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

