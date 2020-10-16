October 16, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Daimler (DDAIF), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIFResearch Report) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released yesterday, George Galliers from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.10, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is ranked #6631 out of 7018 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.27, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Warburg Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV yesterday and set a price target of EUR96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.50, close to its 52-week high of $98.05.

Edwards has an average return of 17.8% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Edwards is ranked #2337 out of 7018 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $97.28 average price target, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Pareto also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR94.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019