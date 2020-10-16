Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Daimler (DDAIF), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIF – Research Report) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released yesterday, George Galliers from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.10, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is ranked #6631 out of 7018 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.27, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Warburg Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR56.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV yesterday and set a price target of EUR96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.50, close to its 52-week high of $98.05.

Edwards has an average return of 17.8% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Edwards is ranked #2337 out of 7018 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $97.28 average price target, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Pareto also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR94.00 price target.

