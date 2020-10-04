October 4, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Constellation Brands (STZ), Conagra Brands (CAG)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Constellation Brands (STZResearch Report) and Conagra Brands (CAGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands on October 2 and set a price target of $208.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $185.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.86, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, RBC Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $216.00 price target.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report issued on October 2, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Conagra Brands, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Conagra Brands with a $37.67 average price target, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
