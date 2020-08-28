Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Burlington Stores (BURL), Dollar General (DG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report) and Dollar General (DG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores today and set a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $201.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Acushnet Holdings, and Levi Strauss & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $231.11 average price target, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Telsey Advisory also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $235.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $201.34, close to its 52-week high of $206.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.06, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

