Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Betterware de Mexico (BWMX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Small Cap Consumer Research maintained a Buy rating on Betterware de Mexico yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.16, close to its 52-week high of $37.82.

Betterware de Mexico has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Telsey Advisory also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

