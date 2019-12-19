December 19, 2019   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Applied Materials (AMAT), Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Materials (AMATResearch Report) and Silicon Laboratories (SLABResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.67, close to its 52-week high of $63.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Western Digital, and Arista Networks.

Applied Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.12, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Nomura also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

In a report released yesterday, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Laboratories. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.33, close to its 52-week high of $115.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Mobley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Design, Microchip, and Marvell.

Silicon Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

