Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Amazon (AMZN), Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $3800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3148.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3748.71, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3860.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Celine Pannuti maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 49.2% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Unilever NV, Essity AB, and Diageo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $125.96 average price target, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF117.00 price target.

