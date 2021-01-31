Analysts Are Bullish on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Altria Group (MO), American Eagle (AEO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altria Group (MO – Research Report) and American Eagle (AEO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Altria Group (MO)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group on January 29 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altria Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.17, which is a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

American Eagle (AEO)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle on January 29 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.69, close to its 52-week high of $25.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Eagle with a $25.43 average price target, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

