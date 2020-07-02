July 2, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Xylem (XYL), Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xylem (XYLResearch Report) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Xylem (XYL)

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Xylem, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xylem is a Hold with an average price target of $68.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company today and set a price target of $655.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $582.47, close to its 52-week high of $603.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.8% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, GrafTech International, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $618.40 average price target, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

