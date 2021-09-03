Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: XPO Logistics (XPO), Cummins (CMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on XPO Logistics (XPO – Research Report) and Cummins (CMI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report issued on August 6, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics, with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.53, close to its 52-week high of $90.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 78.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Covenant Logistics Group, and Expeditors International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for XPO Logistics with a $110.10 average price target, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on August 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Cummins (CMI)

In a report issued on August 9, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Cummins, with a price target of $284.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $236.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Freightcar America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.67, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $307.00 price target.

