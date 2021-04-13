Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Regal Beloit (RBC), Ametek (AME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regal Beloit (RBC – Research Report), Ametek (AME – Research Report) and Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Regal Beloit (RBC)

KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained a Buy rating on Regal Beloit today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.00, close to its 52-week high of $159.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Hammond covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gates Industrial, Carrier Global, and The Middleby.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regal Beloit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $159.00, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on April 5, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $176.00 price target.

Ametek (AME)

In a report released today, Steve Barger from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Ametek, with a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.99, close to its 52-week high of $133.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Barger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Barger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Wesco International, and Park-Ohio Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ametek with a $138.00 average price target, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 82.2% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.84, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

