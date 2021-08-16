Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: KushCo Holdings (KSHB), Generac Holdings (GNRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on KushCo Holdings (KSHB – Research Report), Generac Holdings (GNRC – Research Report) and XPO Logistics (XPO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

Roth Capital analyst Scott Fortune maintained a Buy rating on KushCo Holdings on June 16 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.66, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Fortune is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 34.4% success rate. Fortune covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Village Farms International, Curaleaf Holdings, and Verano Holdings.

KushCo Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report issued on July 7, Philip Shen from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Generac Holdings, with a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $414.10, close to its 52-week high of $457.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 45.4% success rate. Shen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, SolarEdge Technologies, and TPI Composites.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Generac Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $489.83, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report issued on July 13, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on XPO Logistics, with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.88, close to its 52-week high of $89.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 79.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Covenant Logistics Group, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for XPO Logistics with a $122.61 average price target, implying a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $177.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.