Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), Crawford United (CRAWA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN – Research Report) and Crawford United (CRAWA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran reiterated a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels on August 14 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.7% and a 34.0% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Aspen Aerogels has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Crawford United (CRAWA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Crawford United on August 17 and set a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 41.3% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Park-Ohio Holdings, and The ExOne Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crawford United with a $19.50 average price target.

