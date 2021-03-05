March 5, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Conglomerates Stocks: Aptiv (APTV), Enbridge (ENB)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aptiv (APTVResearch Report) and Enbridge (ENBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report issued on January 21, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.40, close to its 52-week high of $160.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.91, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on January 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Enbridge (ENB)

In a report issued on February 16, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $41.07 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

