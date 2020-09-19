Analysts Are Bearish on Top Utilities Stocks: Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Exxon Mobil (XOM – Research Report).

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil on January 31. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.19, close to its 52-week low of $30.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $45.11 average price target, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $75.00 price target.

