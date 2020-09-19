September 19, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bearish on Top Utilities Stocks: Exxon Mobil (XOM)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Exxon Mobil (XOMResearch Report).

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil on January 31. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.19, close to its 52-week low of $30.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $45.11 average price target, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019