June 17, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Are Bearish on Top Financial Stocks: Progressive (PGR)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts are pulling back from the Financial sector as experts expressed bearish sentiments on Progressive (PGR).

Progressive (PGR)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Progressive on June 1. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Progressive with a $95.50 average price target, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on June 7, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $85.00 price target.

