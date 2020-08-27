Analysts Are Bearish on These Utilities Stocks: Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Oasis Petroleum (OAS – Research Report) and Southwestern Energy (SWN – Research Report).

Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

In a report issued on August 13, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Sell rating on Oasis Petroleum, with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.62, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -21.5% and a 24.4% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Oasis Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.61, representing a -3.6% downside. In a report issued on August 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $0.50 price target.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report issued on August 13, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Southwestern Energy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -20.7% and a 24.5% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.20, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

