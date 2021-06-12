June 12, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bearish on These Technology Stocks: Embraer SA (ERJ)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts are pulling back from the Technology sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Embraer SA (ERJResearch Report).

Embraer SA (ERJ)

In a report issued on April 30, Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Embraer SA, with a price target of $7.10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.34, close to its 52-week high of $16.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 66.4% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Embraer SA with a $11.52 average price target.

