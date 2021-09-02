Analysts Are Bearish on These Financial Stocks: Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Analysts are pulling back from the Financial sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Sun Life Financial (SLF – Research Report).

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report issued on August 5, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Sun Life Financial, with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Element Fleet Management, and National Bank of Canada.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Life Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $55.81.

