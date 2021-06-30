Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Uncategorized

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine reiterated a Buy rating on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) on May 28 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.00.

Vertex Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, representing a 52.6% upside. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Stine is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Stine covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Chart Industries, Nuvve Holding, and Blue Bird.

The company has a one-year high of $10.88 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Vertex Energy has an average volume of 10.03M.

Vertex Energy, Inc. engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil division engaged in operations across the entire used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement, and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining & Marketing division engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into value end products, and selling these products to customers, as well as related transportation and storage activities. The Recovery division engages in the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams. This division also provides industrial dismantling, demolition, decommissioning, investment recovery and marine salvage services in industrial facilities. The company was founded by Benjamin P. Cowart on May 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.