Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Arie from UBS upgraded Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.55, close to its 52-week low of $24.39.

Arie commented:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat Uniper von “Sell” auf “Neutral” hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 25,00 auf 22,50 Euro gesenkt. Basierend auf seinem zentralen Szenario einer langsamen wirtschaftlichen Erholung Anfang 2021 habe er seine Schatzungen fur den Versorgersektor an die neue Realitat angepasst, schrieb Analyst Sam Arie in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Bei Uniper sollte die aktuelle Bewertung stutzen./ajx/bek Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Arie has an average return of 10.7% when recommending Uniper SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Arie is ranked #1155 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $23.31 average price target, implying a -8.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.79 and a one-year low of $24.39. Currently, Uniper SE has an average volume of 99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment comprises of the power and heat generation facilities that the Uniper Group operates in Europe. The Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and forms a commercial interface. The fuels required for power generation are procured, emission allowances are traded, the electricity produced is marketed and the portfolio is optimized by managing the use of the power plants. The International Power Generation segment brings together the operating power generation business of the Uniper Group in Russia and Brazil. The company was founded in January 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.