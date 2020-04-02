Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright upgraded Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 35.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stealth Biotherapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Stealth Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.72 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.