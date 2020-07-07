Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Square (SQ)

Square (SQ – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $121.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $125.60, close to its 52-week high of $128.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.18, a -22.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.36 and a one-year low of $32.33. Currently, Square has an average volume of 13.8M.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes. Its system, sellers gain access to features such as next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management, data security, and Payment Card Industry compliance. The firm offers additional point-of-sale services, financial services, and marketing services. The company was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in February 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.