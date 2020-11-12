Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $164.51, close to its 52-week high of $179.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 77.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.00.

The company has a one-year high of $179.97 and a one-year low of $76.50. Currently, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has an average volume of 350.6K.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business. The Other segment refers to the consumer lawn and garden business in geographies other than the U.S. and product sales to commercial nurseries, greenhouses, and other professional customers. The company was founded by Orlando McLean Scott in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, OH.