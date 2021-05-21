Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sabra Healthcare REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.80, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152 million and net profit of $33.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $149 million and had a net profit of $35.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.